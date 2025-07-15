WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Draws 1.42 Million Viewers

The July 12 edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC drew 1,425,000 overnight viewers, according to Programming Insider. In the key 18–49 demographic, the show earned a 0.33 rating, signaling a moderate but consistent turnout.

While the special marked another successful network outing, the numbers were down significantly from the previous May broadcast, which drew 1,969,000 viewers and a stronger 0.54 demo rating. However, the July edition remained in line with the January 25, 2025 episode, which also earned a 0.33 demo rating with 1,494,000 viewers.

For broader context:

December 14, 2024: 1,590,000 viewers (0.42 demo) + 700,000 live viewers on Peacock = 2,300,000 total audience

May 2025: 1,969,000 viewers (0.54 demo)

July 2025: 1,425,000 viewers (0.33 demo)

This latest Main Event special featured the farewell match of WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, who put over World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER in a hard-hitting main event. The emotional conclusion to Goldberg’s legendary career was a heavily promoted element leading up to the broadcast.

The episode also aired internationally via Peacock, though streaming viewership totals have yet to be released for the July 12 show.

