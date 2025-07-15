GUNTHER vs. Penta Dream Match Headlines WWE’s Texas Live Events This Weekend

WWE is gearing up for a massive weekend of live events in Texas, and the locally advertised lineups promise several blockbuster matchups—highlighted by a first-time-ever singles clash between two of the world’s top in-ring performers.

The headline bout will see World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER put his title on the line against Raw’s Penta in what is being billed as a dream match. This highly anticipated showdown marks the first-ever one-on-one encounter between the Austrian powerhouse and the Mexican luchador icon.

The following matches are advertised for Saturday in Corpus Christi and Sunday in Edinburg:

World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Penta

Tag Team Match: Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton vs. Solo Sikoa & JC Mateo

WWE Women’s Championship – Street Fight: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax

Additional appearances from: The New Day, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, and more

The live event lineups feature top names from Raw and SmackDown and continue to build momentum toward SummerSlam, where Cody Rhodes is set to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

While cards are always subject to change, WWE’s return to Texas this weekend is shaping up to deliver an unforgettable slate of matchups.