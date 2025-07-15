“Phenomenal” Tease Sparks AJ Styles Speculation Ahead Of TNA Slammiversary

A social media post from Carlos Silva, President of Anthem Sports Group, has ignited intense speculation among wrestling fans that AJ Styles could be making a surprise return to TNA Wrestling at this Sunday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Silva took to X (formerly Twitter) to comment on the event’s red-hot ticket sales, writing: “This event will be TNA’s greatest achievement and trust me it’s going to be PHENOMENAL.”

We’re moving the stage back to accommodate more fans. This event will be TNA’s greatest achievement and trust me it’s going to be PHENOMENAL. #Slammiversary #TNA @ThisIsTNA pic.twitter.com/9BUxjiIQjj — Carlos Silva (@carlossilva) July 15, 2025

That final word—“PHENOMENAL”—was enough to spark a storm of fan theories, with many believing the long-time nickname of “The Phenomenal One” AJ Styles was more than just a coincidence. The buzz gained even more traction after reports resurfaced that Styles was backstage at TNA Final Resolution in December.

AJ Styles is widely considered the heart and soul of the TNA Original era, having helped launch the brand in 2002. He held the NWA and TNA World Heavyweight Championships multiple times and was the first-ever X Division Champion. Styles departed in 2013 and debuted in WWE in 2016, but his legacy in TNA remains untouchable.

While an appearance by a WWE-contracted talent on a TNA show would’ve been unthinkable in previous eras, the current WWE–TNA partnership has completely rewritten the rules. The “forbidden door” has already swung wide open:

– Jordynne Grace appeared in the 2024 Royal Rumble and faced NXT’s Roxanne Perez.

– Trick Williams won the TNA World Championship and defended it while in NXT.

With precedent set and momentum building, AJ Styles walking through that door at Slammiversary no longer seems impossible.

Styles is currently active on Monday Night Raw, involved in a storyline with Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day. While nothing has been confirmed, the “Phenomenal” tease has already ensured that all eyes will be on Slammiversary for what could be a history-making homecoming.