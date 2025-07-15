Backstage Update On Seth Rollins’ Injury, WWE Keeping Quiet

A new update has surfaced regarding Seth Rollins’ knee injury, which occurred this past weekend and has sparked concern among WWE fans ahead of SummerSlam.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that people within WWE are being “very quiet” about the severity of Rollins’ condition. This follows Triple H’s confirmation during the post-Evolution press conference that Rollins was headed to Birmingham, Alabama for an MRI on Monday. A full diagnosis is expected in the coming days.

Meltzer addressed a report from John Pollock of POST Wrestling, which revealed WWE had planned an “injury angle” ahead of Rollins’ match on Saturday. Meltzer speculated that the angle was not fictional, but instead a cover for a pre-existing, legitimate injury Rollins may have been dealing with.

“I don’t think they would do this now… the whole thing was built around Seth Rollins,” Meltzer explained. “So I think the injury is real, and they wanted—or he probably wanted—to do whatever he did [in the match] to cover for it.”

Meltzer emphasized that no one within WWE denied the legitimacy of the original report, despite his attempts to confirm it directly with multiple sources. He added, “If it were false, people would’ve told me.”

As of now, WWE has not publicly commented on the MRI results or provided a detailed medical update. This has left the WWE Universe speculating about the future of one of the company’s biggest stars.

Rollins was central to the closing angle at WrestleMania 41, and his presence has loomed large in the developing storyline involving CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker. If the injury proves serious, it could result in a significant creative shift just weeks ahead of SummerSlam.

Stay tuned for further updates as WWE prepares to make a call on Rollins’ status for the August 3rd premium live event.