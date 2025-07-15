New Championship Bout & Opening Segment Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a new title match and opening segment for tonight’s NXT on CW show.

Heading into the post-WWE NXT: The Great American Bash installment of WWE NXT on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL., WWE has announced that NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jane will open the show.

Additionally, EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong will put her title on-the-line in one-on-one action against Karmen Petrovic.

Previously announced for tonight’s show is Trick Williams, Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. Darkstate and Tony D’Angelo vs. Channing Lorenzo vs. Luca Crusafino.