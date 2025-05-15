Tommy Dreamer Predicts Sami Zayn Heel Turn

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed several topics, including his belief that Sami Zayn will eventually turn heel. He mentioned that Zayn is expected to join a new stable alongside Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman. Dreamer also predicted that they would face off against World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, CM Punk, and a returning Roman Reigns.

Dreamer said, “Coming up, if I’m just watching, I feel Sami’s going to turn and you have three with Paul Heyman and then that would set up the perfect Roman return, if you had Punk, Jey and Roman. Again, when we’re talking about things not making sense, it’s three babyfaces against two heels.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.