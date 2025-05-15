Former WWE Women’s Champion Working As A Guest Coach At The PC

According to Fightful Select, former WWE Women’s Champion Jazz has been serving as a guest coach at the Performance Center this week. The report also mentioned that after retiring from in-ring competition in 2021, Jazz has been involved with NWA and TNA Wrestling.

Although Jazz officially retired from wrestling in 2021, she participated in a battle royal in TNA earlier this year. Additionally, she teamed up with her husband, Rodney Mack, for a mixed tag team match at 360 Pro Clash in Clifton, Texas, last month.