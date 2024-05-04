D-Von Dudley Says He Would Love To Be Part Of WWE’s Triple H Era

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recently spoke with WhatCulture on a number of topics including how he wants to be part of the company’s new era under Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Dudley said, “Yes, but I haven’t done the Triple H era. I’ve been through the Vince era, but I would love to get a crack at…maybe even possibly doing the Triple H era, so to speak. You never know. I had fun when I was there, even during the Vince era. At times, it was extremely stressful, but we got through it and did what we had to do. But I never just got a chance to feel that new era.”

On if he would return if offered:

“It’s an opportunity that, if it presents itself, so be it. I’m not gonna sit here and not listen and make a business decision. There is no beef on my part with WWE. I went on Twitter and I announced that, this and that. I had fun with everybody that I worked with, whether it was in the ring or outside the ring, had no issues with management or anything. It was just time to part ways and we did.”

You can check out Dudley’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)