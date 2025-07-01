Watch: Seth Rollins Appears In A Day To Remember’s “All My Friends” Video

WWE’s “Visionary” Seth Rollins has made an appearance in the brand-new music video for “All My Friends” by popular rock band A Day To Remember.

Directed by Ryan Blewett, the high-energy video features the band and friends—including Cody Quistad of Wage War—throwing a chaotic dive bar party. In true Rollins fashion, the WWE superstar amps up the madness with a flamethrower in hand, adding a fiery twist to the already wild scenes.

Rollins, a longtime fan of the rock and metalcore scene, has frequently expressed his love for bands like ADTR and Wage War, making the cameo feel like a natural crossover.

The appearance comes as Rollins continues his hot streak on WWE Monday Night RAW, where he currently leads a dominant new faction alongside Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, all while holding the Money in the Bank briefcase.

“All My Friends” is a Top 20 radio single off A Day To Remember’s latest album, Big Ole Album Vol. 1, which continues to climb the charts.

Watch the full video below. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more crossover stories and the latest on Seth Rollins’ WWE journey.