WWE RAW Ranks #4 Globally On Netflix Despite Slight Dip In June 23 Viewership

The June 23rd, 2025 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW experienced a slight dip in total global viewership on Netflix, according to data published by the platform’s official Tudum website. The episode ranked #4 globally among English-language TV shows, bringing in 2.6 million viewers, a modest drop from the 2.7 million viewers recorded for the June 16th edition.

Despite the decline in unique viewers, the total hours viewed for the June 23rd episode increased, reaching 5.2 million hours, up from 5.0 million the week prior. WWE RAW also remained in the top 10 in six countries, continuing its international relevance on the streaming platform.

For comparison, the week’s top-ranked series, “The Waterfront: Season 1,” drew 11.6 million views.

The June 23rd edition of RAW featured several high-profile segments and matches, including:

– Main Event: King of the Ring Semifinal — Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley

– A sit-down interview with Goldberg

– Opening promo with Seth Rollins’ new faction

With major storylines continuing to develop and the road to Clash at Paris in full swing, WWE’s Netflix partnership continues to drive solid streaming numbers for the red brand.

