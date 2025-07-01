Elayna Black Says She Would Turn Down WWE Return Right Now

Former WWE NXT star Elayna Black, previously known as Cora Jade, recently spoke candidly about her WWE release and future in pro wrestling during an appearance on the Power Alphas Podcast.

While she expressed disappointment over losing her “dream job,” Black emphasized that she’s excited about the next chapter of her career.

“Everything happens for a reason. Again, I’m never going to bash WWE. I loved my time there. Did I want to lose my dream job? No, but if they called me tomorrow and asked me to come back, I would say no because right now is the time. I’m excited now.”

She continued, discussing the emotional toll of her departure:

“Obviously, I’m past the initial shock of it all and obviously it comes in waves. I come home and I’m like ‘S**t, I really did lose my dream job.’ But I feel very excited about the future.”

At just 24 years old, Black sees her release as a turning point rather than an end:

“Who knows where I’m going to end up. I’m 24 years old. I don’t know where I’ll end up. Whatever company it is, wherever I end up, I do know that I’m not done wrestling and I do want to continue wrestling. It’s the only thing I’ve ever known since I was 8 years old. 16 years of my life now has been dedicated to making it to WWE, and now it’s almost like a breakup in a way.”

Elayna Black was officially released from WWE in April 2025.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates on Elayna Black’s next moves in the wrestling world.