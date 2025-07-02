WWE NXT Results – July 1, 2025

Venue: WWE Performance Center – Winter Park, Florida

Commentary: Vic Joseph, Booker T, and Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Joe Hendry def. Wes Lee

Trick Williams joined commentary for this fast-paced opener that saw Joe Hendry clash with the high-flying Wes Lee, who had The High Ryze in his corner. Lee tried to dictate the pace with dives and innovative offense, but Hendry grounded him with strength and smarts. Despite multiple distractions from High Ryze, Mike Santana ran down to even the odds. Hendry capitalized, hitting The Standing Ovation to secure the win. Post-match, Hendry and Santana locked eyes with Trick—sending a clear message ahead of Slammiversary.

Backstage, Sol Ruca and Zaria warned Tatum Paxley about being manipulated by Izzi Dame, but Izzi played the loyalty card well—claiming their bond had only grown stronger. Despite Zaria’s frustration, Tatum sided with Izzi and hinted at a possible tag team future with her.

In the ring, Luca Crusifino pleaded his case to Tony D’Angelo, reciting all he gave up to join the family. But when Stacks tried to interject, Luca snapped—laying out both Tony and Stacks with fists of fury. Luca declared his allegiance lies only with himself.

In an interview with Kelly Kincaid, NXT Champion Oba Femi made it clear—he welcomes the toughest challenge at The Great American Bash. As Yoshiki Inamura stepped up to confront him, Oba declared himself the hunter, not the hunted.

Myles Borne def. Lexis King

In a hard-fought contest, Myles Borne outwrestled Lexis King, overcoming dirty tactics and surviving King’s Superplex. After countering The Coronation, Borne hit a Zig Zag to grab the win. He celebrated at ringside with special guests George Gumbs Jr. and Tyreak Sapp from the Florida Gators.

Lainey Reid def. Thea Hail

Lainey Reid proved her momentum is no fluke with a gritty win over Thea Hail. Hail nearly had the match won with a Kimura Lock, but Reid escaped and caught her with a Running Knee Strike, using the ropes for leverage to steal the victory.

Wren Sinclair showed support for Tavion Heights, who challenged Charlie Dempsey to a one-on-one match with his NQCC future on the line. Charlie accepted—promising this would be the final discussion about Tavion’s place in the group.

In a pre-match promo, Jasper Troy made it clear: he fears no man, not even Oba Femi. With one more win, he gets his rematch—and he promised to tear through Yoshiki Inamura to get there.

Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley def. Sol Ruca & Zaria

In a chaotic tag match filled with shifting momentum and heavy-hitting spots, Dame and Paxley weathered the offensive storm of ZaRuca. After Paxley neutralized Zaria on the outside, Dame nailed The Sky High on Ruca to score the pinfall. Despite their polarizing personalities, Dame and Paxley appear to be finding cohesion as a team.

In AVA’s office, Ethan Page and his new allies, The Vanity Project, confronted Ricky Saints. Page offered Saints a rematch for the NXT North American Title—but only if he can survive a Vanity Project Gauntlet. If Ricky wins, he picks the stipulation. The match is set for next week.

In a wholesome vignette, Andre Chase credited Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors for helping revive Chase U. Mr. Chase promised to be in Kale’s corner next week—but emphasized that Kale must prove he’s “Chase U Tough.”

In a backstage interview, Hendry and Santana confirmed their alliance next week against The High Ryze. While Santana reminded Hendry they’d be opponents at Slammiversary, they agreed on one thing: defending TNA’s honor against Trick Williams. The contract signing for the Slammiversary Triple Threat is set for The Great American Bash.

AVA informed Izzi Dame that she’ll challenge Sol Ruca for the NXT Women’s North American Title at The Great American Bash. Meanwhile, Hank & Tank demanded a title match against The Culling—AVA made that official for next week.

#1 Contender’s Match

Yoshiki Inamura def. Jasper Troy

In an intense battle of big men, Inamura weathered a storm of offense from Troy—including a Black Hole Slam and three running splashes. Rallying with sumo strikes and a Flying Splash, Inamura scored the biggest win of his career. Post-match, he stared down Oba Femi, who awaits at The Great American Bash. Je’Von Evans then attacked Troy, hitting a Springboard Missile Dropkick to cap off the moment.

Jordynne Grace delivered a heartfelt promo about self-doubt, belonging, and her mission to make history at Evolution by defeating Jacy Jayne. Fatal Influence interrupted with mockery, leading to a 3-on-1 beatdown. Blake Monroe hit the ring, saving Grace and clearing house.

AVA then appeared and announced that at The Great American Bash, it will be Grace & Monroe vs. Fatal Influence in tag action. Grace and Monroe stood tall as the show went off the air, planting the seeds for a showdown at Evolution.