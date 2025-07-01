WWE Reportedly Planning Three Major Events In Saudi Arabia For 2026

WWE is reportedly set to expand its premium live event schedule in Saudi Arabia significantly in 2026, according to a new report from Fightful Select.

Following the success of Night of Champions and the previously confirmed announcement that the 2026 Royal Rumble will take place in Riyadh this January, WWE is now planning three total PLEs in the country next year.

The tentative schedule for WWE’s 2026 premium live events in Saudi Arabia includes the Royal Rumble in January (set to take place in Riyadh), followed by an event in May, and another event in November. This would be a major increase compared to 2025, which only includes one Saudi-based PLE.

The planned November 2026 event is already drawing speculation about the status of Survivor Series, traditionally held on Thanksgiving weekend in the United States. A WWE source noted that if Survivor Series were to be moved to Saudi Arabia, it would not take place over the holiday weekend, citing logistical challenges in sending talent overseas during that time.

WWE is contractually obligated to host two events per year in Saudi Arabia under its ongoing partnership with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, making this proposed third event a noteworthy expansion.

Production planning for the 2026 Royal Rumble in Riyadh is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

