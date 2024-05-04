Ric Flair Explains His Comments On The “Who Killed WCW?” Docuseries

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to his official Twitter (X) account to express his unhappiness about not being interviewed for the “Who Killed WCW?” docuseries.

Flair took to his Twitter (X) account once again and said he does not have any issues with WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, but rather with his Seven Bucks production people who don’t know what they are doing. Flair also says he respects The Rock the same way The Rock respects him.

Flair wrote, “Let’s Not Confuse My Relationship With @TheRock With This Documentary. I Respect The Rock As He Respects Me. He Just Has Some Jabronis That Don’t Know What They’re Doing Working For Him. I Would Love 2 Hours On @BustedOpenRadio Or 2 Hours On Kevin Nash’s @KliqThisPodcast Which Is The Best Wrestling Podcast Outside Of Busted Open In My Opinion. Kevin Knows The Truth, Is Legit Tough, And Has Earned My Respect For Years.”

You can check out Flair’s post below.