WWE Reveals When They Will Make ‘Special WrestleMania Announcement’ Today

Where will WWE set up “The Grandest Stage of Them All” in 2025?
We will find out this afternoon!
As noted, WWE has been hyping a special announcement dropping on social media on Saturday, May 4, 2024.
This morning, the official X account for WWE posted an update, revealing that the company will be making a “special WrestleMania announcement” on NBC immediately after the WWE Backlash: France premium live event.
The announcement will air during the NBC broadcast of the pre-show for the 150th Kentucky Derby race.
“Immediately following WWE Backlash: France, there will be a special WrestleMania announcement during the 150th Kentucky Derby pre-race show airing on NBC,” WWE announced today.
Immediately following #WWEBacklash France, there will be a special #WrestleMania announcement during the 150th #KentuckyDerby pre-race show airing on @NBC 👀
— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2024