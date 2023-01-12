Bold WWE Royal Rumble Prediction #1: Sasha Banks and Naomi Return

Sasha Banks returns.

And I know, she did return. To wrestling. In Japan. But this was just a door opening to her WWE return during the Women’s Royal Rumble. Hear me out.

“Mercedes Moné” returns to the WWE.



Sasha Banks and the WWE both know that Sasha will not be the biggest draw in Japan, however it is something that Sasha knew could be her alternative. The WWE stands to make more money with her main-eventing Wrestlemania, than letting her go without them getting a taste. Therefore, it is my prediction that the WWE made sure to have a co-existing agreement between Japan and the WWE to allow her to work with both companies. Sasha wins in this situation, and so does everyone else involved.



While we are on the topic of returns, I truly believe that Naomi will also return at the Women’s Rumble. She will not win but she will eventually start aligning herself with The Bloodline.



Sasha Banks to return at the Women’s Royal Rumble, and possibly even win it. That is my bold prediction #1 for the Rumble.

This makes a lot of sense. I also believe that the end of the Women’s Rumble will see the downfall of Damage CTRL, and give way to Sasha winning the Rumble and challenging Charlotte for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Night 1 of Wrestlemania. Accompanied to the ring by Snoop Dogg, none the less. We are in Hollywood, after all.



