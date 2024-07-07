On Saturday, July 6th, WWE held its big annual event, “Money In The Bank.” The event came to us live from Toronto and featured a lot of great action and moments. A new Mr. and Ms. Money in the Bank was crowned, championships were on the line, returns took place, and all out wars were the name of the game.

The show was headlined by a huge six-man tag team match which saw Cody Rhodes team up with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens to take on The Bloodline. This has been a much more dangerous Bloodline than we’ve ever seen before, so we knew we were in for a war. So, what were the top three moments of the show?

Honorable Mention:

Top 3 Moments of WWE Money In The Bank 2024

3. John Cena announces his retirement tour

Shortly after Sami Zayn successfully defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Bron Breakker (wrong booking decision by the way), Trish Stratus came out to cut a promo, but she didn’t come alone. John Cena’s music hit and he came out wearing a new shirt which said “The Last Time is Now.”

Obviously, nothing good lasts forever. This led to John Cena officially announcing his retirement from the WWE. This didn’t come as a huge shock as father time wins all. However, his retirement isn’t happening right away. Cena announced that the 2025 Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania will all be his last.

https://x.com/SeanRossSapp/status/1809743025112752248

This looks like WrestleMania 41 will be the last time we ever see John Cena compete in a WWE ring. Love him or hate him, a lot of us wouldn’t have gotten into WWE in the first place, had it not been for John Cena. So, buckle up, and enjoy what will be the final ride, of the “Greatest of All Time,” John Cena.

2. Tiffany Stratton wins Ms. Money In The Bank

Towards the end of the show, the Women’s Money in The Bank match took place. This could have been arguably one of the greatest Women’s Money In The Bank matches in history. Tiffany Stratton, Lyra Valkyria, Iyo Sky, Chelsea Green, Naomi, and Zoey Stark all went to war to be crowned Ms. Money in The Bank.

Ultimately, the briefcase would be won by none other than Tiffany Stratton. This was an excellent move on WWE’s part to give Stratton the briefcase. She is one of the most over stars in the entire company and plays her heel role perfectly. Her skills on the mic, and in the ring, equate to form someone who could be one of the greatest heels WWE has seen in the women’s division.

This match was excellent, and the winner was an excellent booking decision. While it remains to be seen how it happens, Bayley defends her WWE Women’s Championship next against Nia Jax at Summerslam. Could Stratton turn face and cash in on her friend, or could she cement herself as a top heel in the company and cash in on one of the biggest babyfaces?

1. Drew McIntyre wins Mr. Money In The Bank, CM Punk returns

Kicking off the show, we saw the Men’s Money In The Bank match take place. This could have been one of the greatest Money In The Bank matches that we have ever seen. There was a ton of a big spots, and this was a star making performance for quite a few of the competitors.

Andrade, Carmelo Hayes, Logan Paul, Chad Gable, Jey Uso, and Drew McIntyre each fought hard for a spot at calling themselves Mr. Money In The Bank. Ultimately, at the end of an amazing, and hard-hitting match, we saw Drew McIntyre claim the briefcase. This wasn’t a bad booking decision, despite Jey Uso having a serious case in winning the briefcase as well. However, Drew’s night didn’t end there.

Just as Rollins looked to have the match won, Drew McIntyre’s entrance music hit and he made his way down to the ring. McIntyre cashed in his briefcase, making the match a triple threat. CM Punk made his return, decimating McIntyre. This allowed Priest to hit his finisher on McIntyre and retain his championship. This all made a lot of sense storyline wise, but there’s still a case to be made that Jey Uso should have won.