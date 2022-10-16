Booker T Compares Bray Wyatt’s Character to The Undertaker

During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discusses Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE. As previously reported, Wyatt made his return in the final moments of WWE Extreme Rules after weeks of ‘White Rabbit’ teases.

Booker T thinks Wyatt’s character is similar to The Undertaker’s gimmick because it can evolve over time. He stated that he wants to see “a little bit of a different Bray Wyatt” than what has previously been shown when the character is portrayed. Below are the highlights.

What he’s enjoyed from Wyatt’s elements:

“I loved a lot of the backstage segments, the interview segments. Always was captivating and made me feel a certain way … but then some of the stuff kind of wasn’t the wrestling that I wanted to see. I thought that Bray Wyatt could really do both, be that storyteller and be able to draw you in just by the way he speak to you, but then when he go out in the ring, his in-ring performance matches that same intensity.”

How Wyatt could gain success by emulating The Undertaker’s approach:

“The Bray Wyatt character for me is the character that I would be really, really trying to lean into, just because that character has got legs, it could go forever. That’s what made The Undertaker work, he was The Undertaker, but he was still beatable, he was still a guy that could go out and his shoulders could get pinned to the mat in certain situations.”

WWE already has long-term plans leading up to WrestleMania for Wyatt’s group. There are no more details known, although it has been widely assumed that Joe Gacy is Huskus, Grayson Waller is Mercy the Buzzard, and Alexa Bliss is Sister Abigail. While obviously this won’t happen, there was talk of Aleister [Malakai] Black for this group. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

