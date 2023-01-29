Booker T, Edge and Logan Paul Enter the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match (Video)

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T competed in this year’s WWE Royal Rumble match.

When Booker came out, he received a standing ovation. Before being eliminated by Gunther, he hit a Book End (Rock Bottom) and the spinaroonie. Booker has been pushing for this for some time. He’s mentioned that he’s in great shape and that he’d like to compete in the Rumble match. It was brief, but he received his wish.

Edge and Logan Paul also completed in this year’s Royal Rumble match.

