Booker T Gets Emotional with Roxanne Perez Following WWE NXT, Backstage Footage, More

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T cried after Roxanne Perez defeated Mandy Rose to become the new NXT Women’s Champion during Tuesday night’s WWE NXT main event. Booker also cried after Perez won the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline this past Saturday.

Fans cheered as Booker and Perez celebrated inside the WWE Performance Center arena. Following the show, he took to Twitter to praise his former Reality of Wrestling talent.

“From @TheOfficialROW to @WWENXT, you’ve always been a champion @roxanne_wwe! #NXT,” Booker wrote with the photos seen below.

WWE also tweeted a video of Perez returning backstage after winning the title, which can be seen below. Her coworkers applauded, and WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels congratulated her.

WWE also released backstage footage of Kelly Kincaid interviewing Perez after the show. She discussed how, at the age of 14, she decided she would do whatever it took to make it to WWE, and how her life since then has revolved around WWE and what she needed to do to get here and win the title.

“Everything was worth it, all the trials and tribulations, the ups and downs, everything was so worth it,” Perez said. “And this is proof to every little girl out there that no matter what you tell yourself, no matter what doubts there are in your mind, it can happen. You can become the NXT Women’s Champion.”

Perez later took to Twitter, where she posted a photo of herself clutching her title belt and her dog. She captioned it, “My heart is so full [heart emoji] #AndNew”

