Booker T Reacts To WWE Billing Randy Orton vs. Edge As “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever”

During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Booker T commented on the Edge vs. Randy Orton match at Backlash, whether he thinks it can be “the great wrestling match ever”, and more. You can check out the highlights and podcast below:

On Edge vs. Orton: “Well, here’s the thing right here man. This is the thing. You got Randy Orton, you know, he’s my guy. He’s one of the best. He sat under the learning tree, so I got to give him his props. He knows what he’s doing. Then you got Edge on the other hand, who’s back to finish. You want to walk away from this game the way you want to walk away from it. It’s just like Undertaker with, we’ve been talking about The Last Ride and what not. You want to finish this thing the way you want to finish. You want to walk out a special kind of way. Edge is one of those guys. Edge is a hell of a performer. I wrestled Edge at WrestleMania. And yeah, it was a good night for me because Edge is a performer that works at a very high level. I think these two guys can go out and bring you to a point where you go, ‘Man, this is a really, really good match.’”

On Edge: “One thing about Edge, what’s going to be unique about seeing Edge go out there and perform, if he can pull it off. That’s the question, if he can pull it off. You’re gonna see a guy go out and do something that you don’t see these guys do today. Alright? And that’s go out and give you a certain moveset, but the storytelling’s gonna be something that you go, ‘Wow. OK. This is –.’ So, that’s what I’m wondering. Is it gonna have that Shawn Michaels, Undertaker WrestleMania feel in Houston, Texas where you saw the two oldest guys on the card go out and perform better than anybody on the card. Are we gonna see something like this? Do we have the right two guys to actually be able to go out there and pull something off like that? I think so. Is it gonna be the greatest wrestling match of all time? Oh, to hell with that! I’m just playing with ya. I’m just playing.”