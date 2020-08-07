Brandi Rhodes Disables Her Twitter Account

AEW’s Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes disabled on her Twitter on Thursday evening. Comments on her Instagram account have also been limited.

While no official reason has been given, fans on Twitter have been speculating that it had something to do with criticism over the AEW Heels fan club service ($50 to join) and the AEW Women’s Division in general.

Brandi isn’t the first AEW personality to disable her Twitter account as The Young Bucks took a hiatus from the social media platform earlier this year.

Got blocked by at least 3 female AEW superfans today because of me voicing my reservations about AEW Heels and my criticism of Brandi's tweets last night. Just in case anyone was on the fence about paying actual money to be in a zoom call with them. — Oh for Bub and Lemons (@dubyacbub) August 6, 2020

damn if u think about it, people criticizing aew’s weird heels thing and then getting increasingly frustrated with brandi as she responded to it terribly and in kayfabe(??) is basically the same thing that happened to hana kimura. makes u think pic.twitter.com/7OnWBIxmvF — snowboiiii (@snowboiiii) August 7, 2020

You guys, and especially you Brandi, are going to run AEW into the ground treating fans with valid concerns like this. Calling a fan a dog is disgusting. Charging women for a safe space, disgusting. All of it, disgusting. #ScamdiChodes — belialsblowoff (@belialsblowoff) August 6, 2020

#AEW: "We love fans input and we also love to give you what you want" Also AEW: "Our Chief Brand Officer aka Brandi Rhodes deletes her Twitter account cause God forbid fans are already sick of our latest BS aka Heels scam". — Chris Valday (@TheChrisPhoenix) August 7, 2020

Definitely not going to harass her over it, but the Heels thing and basically every other thing Brandi has done in AEW has pretty transparently just been an attempt at giving her something useful to do. IMO. — Daniel Gregory (@waffledaniel316) August 7, 2020