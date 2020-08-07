Brandi Rhodes Disables Her Twitter Account

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

AEW’s Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes disabled on her Twitter on Thursday evening. Comments on her Instagram account have also been limited.

While no official reason has been given, fans on Twitter have been speculating that it had something to do with criticism over the AEW Heels fan club service ($50 to join) and the AEW Women’s Division in general.

Brandi isn’t the first AEW personality to disable her Twitter account as The Young Bucks took a hiatus from the social media platform earlier this year.

