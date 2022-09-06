Braun Strowman Returns to WWE

On Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Braun Strowman made his comeback.

Strowman eliminated members of Alpha Academy and Los Lotharios, as well as several of the security guards who had run to the ringside area. In addition to that, he took out The Street Profits at the ringside. The segment came to an end when Strowman gave Angelo Dawkins a powerslam that sent him through the announcer’s table, but the assault continued through the picture-in-picture commercial break.

Last year, as part of the company’s budget cuts that were implemented by Vince McMahon, the company decided to let Strowman go. Since that point in time, Strowman has been actively promoting the independent promotion Control Your Narrative. It would appear that his time in CYN has come to an end.

Strowman played to the crowd, giving the impression that he is on the heel side of the roster.

