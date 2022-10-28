Bray Wyatt Becomes Top Merchandise Seller Ahead of The Bloodline

Since Reigns turned heel a few years ago, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have been top merchandise sellers, but the group has been knocked down this week.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bray Wyatt has been a ratings mover for WWE since his return at Extreme Rules, and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that he is the company’s top merchandise seller ahead of The Bloodline.

WWE is selling merchandise with the new Wyatt logo and imagery from “White Rabbit.” More merchandise will be added as more members join the new faction he is leading or is a part of. Last Friday on SmackDown, the newest character in the Wyatt storyline was revealed. Click here for more information on who that person is.

PWInsider reported that Wyatt is the number one babyface on SmackDown, ahead of Drew McIntyre, and Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns is being discussed as a hot feud because Wyatt is currently hot.

The good news for Wyatt fans is that he is great for business, and they haven’t even begun to scratch the surface of his storyline, so expect to see more merchandise and steam put on the character in the coming weeks.