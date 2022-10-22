New Bray Wyatt Video Appears to Reveal Uncle Howdy, New QR Code

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, in addition to Bray Wyatt making another appearance on the show, a video was shown later on in the show. Although Wyatt is referenced in the video, the individual portrayed in it is not him, which suggests that this is a new character.

The same mysterious masked person who appeared in a video last week also appeared in a video this week, as can be seen in the video below. A person appeared at the very end of the video. It was zoomed in very close, so it was not possible to determine his identity; however, many fans on social media have already begun to speculate about who he might be.

In addition, a QR code was featured in the video that leads to a “Psychological / Psychiatric Evaluation” form for Bray Wyatt. You can view the form below. On the paperwork, it says that he “refused to sign,” and his psychological history indicates that he has “Difficulty showing remorse or empathy/conflict with social norms.” The following is stated in the other section: “Disregarding or violating the rights of others.” Other sections of the form have had their content obscured. If you call the client ID number a creepy message plays saying “Oh no, not me, I never lost control.”

