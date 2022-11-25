Bray Wyatt News Heading Into Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

The new feud between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight is set to continue tonight on SmackDown following the conclusion of the Survivor Series.

Last week’s SmackDown saw Wyatt return to the ring to make amends for the previous week’s headbutt on Knight during a backstage segment. The in-ring segment concluded with Knight slapping Wyatt twice and taunting him as he exited the ring. Megan Morant stopped Knight on his way out of the arena, and he denied leaving because he was afraid of Wyatt. Following a commercial break, Knight was shown lying down in a back room under a pile of debris. Officials were seen removing items from Knight, and that was the last time we saw him.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Knight is set to heavily sell injuries from the attack on tonight’s SmackDown.

It was also reported that several different Wyatt masks will be worn at tonight’s SmackDown. This was also mentioned prior to last week’s show, but the masks were not used, and it was noted that WWE frequently brings a large number of props that aren’t used at shows.

There has been no official word on whether Wyatt vs. Knight will be announced for WWE Survivor Series, but it has been rumored.

The current SmackDown preview for tonight can be found by clicking here.