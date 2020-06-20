Bray Wyatt Returns To Wyatt Family Persona On SmackDown (Video)

On this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Bray Wyatt made his return along with his Firefly Fun House segment.

Wyatt would be interrupted during his Firefly Fun House segment by “The Monster Among Men”. Strowman made his way to the ring to tell Wyatt that their story is finished.

However, Wyatt would laugh it off and say that their story is just getting started. Afterwards, he would say that he’s resurrecting the dead and then appeared in his old Wyatt Family persona.

You can check out the clip below: