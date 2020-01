Brian Cage published a video on Facebook and discussed rumors about his future in wrestling. Cage wrote the following:

“There’s been a lot of rumors about many companies wanting me, offering me deals, that I signed here or there. some may be true and some may not, but either way they all may not be true now. I tore my bicep and need surgery, and not sure where I’m going to end up now.”

Cage noted in the video that he hopes to be recovered in less than six months.