Britt Baker Hopes Mercedes Mone Will Someday Be Involved With AEW In Some Capacity

Fans, as well as a top AEW star, are hoping to see Mercedes Mone wrestle in All Elite Wrestling, as Britt Baker has long expressed her desire to share the squared circle with the former WWE star.

Mone is the current IWGP Women’s Champion in NJPW, having defeated KAIRI at the NJPW Battle in the Valley in February. Mone was rumored to be Saraya’s mystery partner in a match against Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter on an episode of Dynamite in January.

Baker even referred to herself as ‘The Boss,’ Mercedes’ WWE nickname. That didn’t happen, but given the NJPW-AEW partnerships, it’s entirely possible that Mone works in an AEW ring.

Baker told the New York Post she hopes to see Mone in AEW one day.

“It’s weird to see now that she’s out in the wild. She’s not completely inaccessible in a way. These are very realistic matchups that could happen and I think the world is ready to see Mercedes Moné let out of the cage. What is she gonna do now? I hope and pray that someday, we see her in some capacity in AEW. And if by chance I could be in the connection too, I would be very, very for that.”

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2 is set to air on June 23rd, according to cable listings. Perhaps Mone will make her AEW debut at that time.