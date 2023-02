The second annual AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view is set for Saturday, June 23, 2023, according to Spectrum Cable. As of this writing, AEW hasn’t officially announced this.

Last year’s show was a huge success for AEW, and it’s expected to become a yearly tradition. It will be interesting to see who comes over from NJPW this year.

It makes sense that AEW would want to collaborate with Mercedes Mone, the IWGP Women’s World Champion.

You can check out a screenshot of the listing below: