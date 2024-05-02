Backstage News On How Much AEW Grossed In Ticket Sales For Revolution PPV

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, All Elite Wrestling’s Revolution PPV grossed over $1 million in ticket sales or a total of $1,025,829.50.

This figure includes $64,865.10 in sales tax and $9,547.23 in Ticketmaster’s 5% fee. It was also mentioned on the report that after all the taxes and fees, the PPV’s net revenue is $951,417.17.

The report then noted that the event sold a total of 15,837 tickets, with the average ticket price at $65 and tickets at high platinum prices being sold as well. Just 281 tickets were complimentary, with a total of 16,118 tickets distributed.