Kenny Omega Says He Is “Done” With Death Matches

AEW star Kenny Omega recently took to his stream on Twitch to talk about a number of topics including the Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page Death Match and being done with Death Matches.

Omega said, “When I saw that I thought ‘oh thank goodness someone is doing this type of stuff to this degree’ because I can never reach these heights, I can never be this extreme, I’m never going to drink anyone’s blood. You guys, that’s your thing now, you can have it, it was kind of a liberating feeling like, ‘Okay death match Kenny is done because we’ve got guys who are way crazier than me out there.’”

On the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match with Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution:

“I was very excited about the idea, it was such a learning process…and it reinforced the idea that there’s so much more that goes into a good wrestling match, or wrestling show, or wrestling event, or wrestling…just everything that goes into the presentation of a high stakes match.”