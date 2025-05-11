Will Ospreay Criticizes WWE Camera Cuts, Praises NJPW’s Presentation Style

AEW star Will Ospreay didn’t hold back in a recent interview when discussing the differences in production and presentation between wrestling promotions, offering sharp criticism of WWE’s camera work while praising New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s approach and giving AEW credit for its fast-paced in-ring style.

Ospreay highlighted the contrast in pacing between NJPW and American promotions, pointing out what makes each unique.

“AEW has found itself in a position with TV wrestling, where the foot is on the gas pedal constantly,” Ospreay said. “With New Japan, it’s more explosive… short bursts of explosivity, which makes the match that little bit more dramatic… it’s all about the emotion and the exchanges.”

He singled out NJPW’s production as an industry leader.

“The one thing that a lot of AEW could learn from New Japan [is] presentation. The way that they present their wrestling show is leagues and bounds over any wrestling show going.”

Ospreay then turned his attention to WWE, specifically criticizing its frequent use of camera cuts.

“I don’t like camera cuts in WWE, especially during a sequence or on an impact of moves,” he said. “I hate the hard cam… the moment it goes to hard cam, I feel so detached from wrestling. I feel like the camera is ringside for a reason, so you can get any bit of emotion.”

He urged AEW to avoid editing mistakes out of matches through production tricks.

“If you miss a superkick… that’s on you, that’s not on the button pusher.”

Ospreay’s comments reflect his long-standing appreciation for capturing wrestling in its raw, emotional form—a philosophy that continues to shape his work in AEW following his acclaimed run in NJPW.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on Will Ospreay and AEW’s evolving presentation style.