Josh Alexander Says He Hoped to Join Don Callis Family Before AEW Debut

AEW star Josh Alexander recently revealed that joining the Don Callis Family was something he actively hoped for before even debuting in the company. Speaking on The Wrestling Classic, Alexander opened up about the uncertainty he felt while waiting for his U.S. visa and how aligning with the faction was his ideal introduction to AEW.

“Before I started with the company, I was waiting for my visa, and I had no idea when I was going to start and what I was going to do,” Alexander said.

The former Impact World Champion recalled a specific conversation where he pitched the idea of working with Callis.

“I remember I had a conversation with Scott [D’Amore], and I was like, ‘I kind of hope I get put with Don in the Don Callis Family. I think that’d be a great way to start.’”

Alexander explained that entering AEW as part of an established faction would help him stand out amidst the crowded roster.

“When you come in on your own, like, it’s a little more difficult, especially in a place that has so many people like that,” he said. “So getting put with someone like Don, somebody I respect and I think is immensely talented, and I can learn from… that’s going to make things so much easier for me.”

Alexander praised his fellow Don Callis Family members—including Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher—and noted the behind-the-scenes benefits of working closely with a veteran like Callis.

“As much as he is an on-air manager, he’s somebody I have a great deal of respect for and I’ve worked with in the past, so I know he’s going to be able to help me do other things with the company behind the scenes.”

