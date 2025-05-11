Taz Pays Tribute To Late ECW Legend Sabu: “He Got Me Over. I Owe Him Everything.”

The wrestling world is mourning the loss of hardcore pioneer and former ECW World Champion Sabu, who passed away at the age of 60. Among the many voices paying tribute is AEW announcer and fellow ECW icon Taz, who delivered an emotional message in a video posted to Twitter/X.

With visible emotion, Taz recalled Sabu’s legacy and their intertwined history in Extreme Championship Wrestling, dating back to their shared debut in 1993.

“Hey, guys. What’s up? Come to you with a heavy heart right now, as many of you might have heard, unfortunately, the legendary, the great Sabu has passed away last night, I believe, at the age of 60,” Taz said. “Breaks my heart.”

He shared a poignant coincidence — that he had just been watching an old interview with Sabu the night before receiving the heartbreaking news:

“I literally was just watching a video late last night. I was just messing around on YouTube. Then I saw an interview he did a year ago… He had me laughing… It was just last night, literally last night. Then I got this news today from some ECW guys.”

Taz went on to credit Sabu for being instrumental in launching his own career:

“I would not have had the career that I have had… if it wasn’t for Sabu. That man got me over, and he didn’t have to get me over, and he did.”

He recounted their first ECW match at the famed ECW Arena, revealing that Paul Heyman had planned a major push for Sabu, and Taz was originally brought in simply to put him over.

“Sabu didn’t have to let me do anything in that match. It was about him, not about me… We became a deep rivalry, love-hate type thing, but more love than hate.”

“Every time we stepped in a ring or anything we did, when I came back with my injury… Without him, I would not have accomplished anything.”

Taz closed with heartfelt words, praising Sabu’s impact and spirit:

“What Sabu has accomplished in this career has been amazing… he’s just a great-hearted soul. I’m going to miss him immensely. I feel horrible about this. Rest in peace, my brother Sabu. Please rest in peace.”

Sorry, my words are a little frazzled in this vid, I am trying to speak from my heart…I dunno what else to say. #RIPSabu pic.twitter.com/o6ehKa0IjK — taz (@OfficialTAZ) May 11, 2025

Sabu was known for revolutionizing hardcore wrestling and pushing the limits of what could be done inside — and outside — the ring. His influence stretched from ECW to WWE, NJPW, TNA, and across the globe.

PWMania.com extends its condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Sabu during this difficult time.