Tony Khan Says He Would Love To Have Jacksonville Jaguars Players Compete In AEW

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with TMZ Sports on a number of topics including how he would love to have Jacksonville Jaguars players compete in the wrestling company.

Khan said, “I would love that. I think that’s a great thing. I know some of the Jaguars players were very upset about what happened to me. That’s something to keep an eye on too. The Jaguars players follow AEW really closely. A lot of the NFL players follow it. Every week on the road, people come up to me, all kinds of people, whether it’s the opposing coaches, opposing players, security at the stadium, the people in concessions, every week in the NFL whether it’s in Jacksonville or on the road, people always come up and talk about AEW. It’s one of those things that really amazed my dad. He was not a big wrestling fan coming into this and he’s become a fan of AEW and enjoys watching it.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.



