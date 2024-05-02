AEW Provides Injury Update On Bryan Danielson

During Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the company provided an injury update on Bryan Danielson and Danielson’s status going forward.

Immediately following Danielson’s match against Will Ospreay at Dynasty, The American Dragon was tended to after receiving a Storm Diver 91 from Ospreay.

It was mentioned on Dynamite that Danielson is not cleared to travel due to the injuries he suffered at Dynasty.

There’s no word yet on when The American Dragon will be able to return to in-ring action, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.