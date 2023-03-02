Britt Baker Opens Up About Her Babyface Turn In AEW

AEW star Britt Baker recently spoke with NYPost.com for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Baker addressed her babyface turn in AEW with women’s champion Jamie Hayter:

“That is more so just listening to the crowd. Jamie’s been getting nuclear reactions for a while now. I think almost my entire title reign I felt like I was getting cheered. It was time. You feel it. You try to fight it as much as you can even though you probably shouldn’t. There comes a point where it’s just time.”

“If the roles were reversed, Jamie was always helping me. I had the belt and I was the center of attention. Once the role is reversed, why would I not be there for her right now, too? It’s time for Jamie to have the spotlight and the title and for Jamie to have the big push. I want to be right there in her corner for all of this, too. It’s not fair for me to just ditch her and be on her own right when she gets center stage.”