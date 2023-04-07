Brittany Blake vs. B3CCA Set For MLW Battle Riot V In Philadelphia, PA.

You can officially pencil in a new match for the upcoming Major League Wrestling event this weekend.

On Friday, MLW announced the addition of B3CCA vs. Brittany Blake for their Battle Riot V show in Philadelphia, PA.

MLW.com released the following announcement:

B3CCA vs. Brittany Blake signed for Philly

MLW today announced Brittany Blake vs. B3CCA for Battle RIOT V when MLW returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8.🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.Featherweights will throw down in Philly as top ranked Brittany Blake and B3CCA battle to get into title contention.Baltimore’s Blake, one of the most tenured wrestlers in the featherweight division, will be tested as she grapples with the “International Pop Star” B3CCA. B3CCA, who made her MLW debut recently, has been quickly climbing the rankings.Who will emerge and be one step closer to a title match?See it LIVE on April 8 at MLW Battle Riot V!