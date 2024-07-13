Details On MLW’s Never Say Never Event

MLW (Major League Wrestling) recently announced that their Never Say Never event will take place on Saturday, August 10th and will air on YouTube.

Below is the full lineup for the upcoming event:

* Opera Cup First Round Match: Bad Dude Tito vs. Danny Jones

* Opera Cup First Round Match: Alex Kane vs. Mr. Thomas

* Opera Cup First Round Match: Mistico vs. Magnus

* Ikuro Kwon, Minoru Suzuki, and Mads Krugger vs. Akira, Matt Riddle, and Satoshi Kojima

* Gigi Rey vs. Gianna Gage

* Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Jake Crist

* AJ Francis vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Delmi Exo vs. Renee Michelle