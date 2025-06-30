Tom Lawlor Reveals He Needs Hip Replacement And Spinal Surgery

Former NJPW Strong Openweight Champion and MMA veteran “Filthy” Tom Lawlor has revealed a major health update that could put his in-ring future in jeopardy. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Lawlor announced that he will likely require both a hip replacement and spinal surgery after recent medical scans uncovered severe damage.

“Unfortunately, it sounds as if I’m heading towards what I’ve been told I need to have done — a hip replacement on my left hip and some sort of spinal surgery,” Lawlor explained. “The L5, S1 vertebrae in my back, down at the bottom, I have herniated the disc. There’s no disc there anymore, and the spinal column, that portion is out of place and is pinching a nerve in my back.”

The nerve compression has led to serious side effects, including leg atrophy and significant mobility issues.

“That is why I’ve lost a lot of feeling in my left leg. Some size, the leg’s atrophied, and… really, I have a hard time walking now.”

Lawlor, who has been out of action for six weeks, admitted that his future inside the ring is now uncertain.

“I don’t know how long I’m going to be on the shelf. I don’t know if I’ll ever wrestle again. You know, it really depends on what the neurosurgeon says. And I’m going to get a few different… opinions from doctors.”

Despite the serious nature of the injuries, Lawlor ended his comments with a strong mindset.

“Physically, I’m doing awful. But you know, mentally, emotionally, I’m fine.”

Lawlor has built a respected career across MLW, NJPW, and the independent scene, earning a reputation for his gritty style and crossover appeal from MMA. Everyone at PWMania.com sends our best wishes to Tom Lawlor as he navigates this difficult chapter.

