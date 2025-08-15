Spoiler: Title Match Revealed For AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2025

A major championship match has been confirmed for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door as Nigel McGuinness will challenge Zack Sabre Jr. for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on Sunday, August 24, at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

The bout was set following spoilers from the AEW Collision taping in Cincinnati, where McGuinness emerged victorious in a “Technical Spectacle” four-way match against Daniel Garcia, Lee Moriarty, and CMLL’s Hechicero. McGuinness forced Moriarty to tap out to secure the win and then invited Garcia to be in his corner for the title match, a request “Red Death” accepted.

This will be the first-ever singles encounter between McGuinness and Sabre Jr., with their only prior in-ring interaction taking place during the Casino Gauntlet match at All In 2024.

Remarkably, this title clash will be just the sixth match for McGuinness since coming out of retirement in 2023.

The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship bout joins an already stacked Forbidden Door card, which will air live on pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium.