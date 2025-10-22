Billy Gunn Reveals He’s Wrestling With Two Stress Fractures In His Back

AEW veteran Billy Gunn has revealed that he’s been dealing with two stress fractures in his back, yet continues to train and perform at a high level despite the injury.

Speaking on Fuel & Flex with Charlie William Parks, the 60-year-old star—whose in-ring career has spanned nearly 40 years—discussed how he maintains his physical condition and the mindset that keeps him going.

Gunn shared his passion for squats but admitted they come with a painful cost.

“I love to squat. I don’t know what it is. I’m not a huge squatter. I don’t know what it is. I love the feeling, I love the movement,” Gunn said. “But I have two stress fractures in my back that absolutely smoke me when I do it.”

Despite the discomfort, Gunn refuses to give up the exercise and has adjusted his technique to protect himself while training.

“I refuse not to do it. I’m not gonna do it. I found ways to make myself feel safer doing it just in case my back — every time I squat, I box squat,” he explained. “I just stretch and go, only because if something goes, I know that I have something that I can go to instead of going whoom! Trying to wipe out half the gym,” Gunn laughed.

Gunn continues to balance his dual role in All Elite Wrestling, serving as both an in-ring performer and a backstage producer. His dedication to fitness and performance remains unwavering, even after decades in the business.

PWMania.com wishes Billy Gunn a full and speedy recovery.