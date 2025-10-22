Eddie Kingston Says He “Quit AEW Eight Times” During Injury Recovery

AEW star Eddie Kingston has spoken candidly about his recovery from a career-threatening leg injury and the mental health battles he faced during his 16-month absence from the ring.

Kingston, who suffered a fractured tibia in a match against Gabe Kidd at an NJPW event in May 2024, required surgery and remained out of action until his return at AEW All Out on September 20, 2025, where he defeated Big Bill.

During his recovery, Kingston’s journey was partially documented on Cezar Bononi’s YouTube channel, offering fans an inside look at his rehabilitation and mental challenges. Speaking recently to Renee Paquette on Close Up, Kingston shared a raw and honest reflection about that period.

“I’m not perfect. I’m flawed. I make mistakes every day,” Kingston admitted. “Do you understand, I must have quit this company eight times when I was out because of my own mental shit. I am not a good employee. I’m not. I’m a pain in the fucking ass because I’m passionate about it.”

Kingston also explained his refusal to accept praise, saying his focus remains on raising AEW’s collective success rather than individual accolades.

“I don’t want to hear shit because guess what, I can still walk through the airport and catch a domestic flight. I’m trying to get this place to a level where we can have private flights. That’s when I’ll tell you and everyone else, ‘I did good. I’m over.’ Until then, I don’t want to hear shit because it’s not happening. Until that happens, until everyone is eating like that, then I’ll tell you, ‘I’m over. I’m this. I’m that.’ Until then, no.”

Kingston’s authenticity and intensity have long made him one of AEW’s most respected voices. His return at All Out 2025 was met with an outpouring of support from fans and colleagues alike, marking a powerful comeback for “The Mad King.”