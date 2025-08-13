Global League Wrestling Set To Launch In India Next Month, Great Khali Involved

According to Best Media Info, a new wrestling promotion named Global League Wrestling is set to launch in India next month, with WWE legend The Great Khali involved in the project.

The promotion will be available on the digital platform DD and is scheduled to premiere on October 4th, following an official unveiling on September 17th. The first season will last for 40 weeks and will feature family-oriented programming.

PWInsider.com reports that Cam Vale, the owner of Melbourne City Wrestling and Oceania Pro Wrestling, is behind this new company. AdiGroupe’s AEx SPORT and public broadcaster Prasar Bharati are also reportedly involved.

Additionally, the company will host a show on September 17th in New Delhi, where The Great Khali will appear as the commissioner, focusing on talent development and guiding the company’s creative direction.

You can check out the announcement below:

“Wrestling transformed my life and gave me a global platform. GLW presents a serious, structured, and entertaining opportunity for the next generation of Indian athletes to follow that same path. GLW will help them shine on Indian and global stages, on our own terms.”