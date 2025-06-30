Major League Wrestling & Panini America Launch Exclusive Trading Card Deal

MLW issued the following:

Major League Wrestling and Panini America Announce Exclusive Trading Card Partnership

NEW YORK – JUNE 30, 2025 – Major League Wrestling (MLW), one of the fastest-growing wrestling leagues in the U.S., and Panini America, the world’s largest sports and entertainment collectibles company, announced today a multi-year exclusive partnership. As part of the agreement, Panini becomes the official trading card, memorabilia, and collectible sticker partner of MLW.

The partnership begins with Panini commemorating some of the most memorable moments from “MLW Summer of the BEASTS” which took place in New York City on Thursday, June 26, by launching products on its Instant Card platform at www.paniniamerica.net. Additional MLW products from Panini will be available later this year at mass retailers including Walmart and Target, in hobby stores nationwide, as well as on Panini’s website.

“As MLW’s global presence continues to grow, partnering with Panini – the worldwide leader in collectibles – is the perfect next step,” MLW Founder and CEO Court Bauer said. “With the world’s top-ranked fighters throwing down in front of sold-out crowds, MLW is built on iconic moments. Now, thanks to Panini, fans can collect those moments and own a piece of the fight.”

With a roster of high-octane talent and a rapidly expanding international footprint, MLW is continuing to build momentum among media and fans alike. This partnership with Panini marks the league’s first entry into officially licensed trading cards and collectibles, giving fans a new way to connect with the action inside – and outside – the ring.

“We are looking forward to this new partnership with MLW, as MLW continues to grow and expand internationally – we are positioned well to help them reach wrestling fans on a global basis and bring trading cards to wrestling fans,” said Mark Warsop, Panini America CEO.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta and Dallas.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including on beIN Sports in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom. MLW premium live events stream monthly live online. MLW events showcase top ranked professional wrestling, with fighters representing countries around the world.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on X, Instagram and YouTube.

About Panini America

Panini America is a subsidiary of The Panini Group, established over 60 years ago in Modena, Italy with subsidiaries throughout Europe, Latin America and the United States. Panini is the world leader in officially licensed collectibles and is the most significant publisher of collectibles in the U.S., with official licenses for NFL, NFLPA, NBA, NBPA, NASCAR, FIFA, LIV Golf, the Professional Fighters League, College, Disney, and other key properties from many other licensors. Panini is also the exclusive trading card and sticker partner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Elite 11 and Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc.

Panini has distribution channels in more than 150 countries and employs a staff of over 1,200. For more information visit us at www.paniniamerica.net, www.paninigroup.com or

http://blog.paniniamerica.net/. You can also follow Panini America on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.