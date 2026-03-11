MLW Said To Be High On Newly-Signed Star LaBron Kozone

On March 5th, Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that it had signed LaBron Kozone to a multi-year deal.

The announcement described Kozone as “one of the sport’s most sought-after rising stars” and mentioned that they had “beaten out bidders” to secure his signing.

According to PWInsider.com, Kozone had a WWE tryout in January of this year, and MLW is pleased to have signed him after he gained attention elsewhere following the tryout. The report also stated that MLW’s management holds Kozone in very high regard.

Although there has been no official word on when Kozone will make his MLW debut, the organization is holding TV tapings at Center Stage in Atlanta on Saturday, and he could make his appearance during those tapings.

Kozone is a 14-year veteran who has worked for numerous independent wrestling promotions, including DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling, GCW, wXw, and CWF Mid-Atlantic.

He has also competed in a couple of matches on AEW Dark in 2021 and 2022 and is a former DPW World Champion and DPW National Champion.