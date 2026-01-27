Former WWE NXT Creative Member Set To Return To MLW

According to PWInsider.com, Nick Bonanno, a former member of the NXT creative team, is set to return to Major League Wrestling (MLW) this Thursday as part of Battle Riot VIII, taking place at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

The report also indicates that Bonanno will be working as both a writer and a producer for the promotion.

Bonanno was part of WWE NXT’s creative team from April 2022 until early 2024. He is currently the booker for Gotham Wrestling in New York and has previously worked for Championship Wrestling of Hollywood.

His return to MLW comes as the company teases the revival of its Fusion show later this year.