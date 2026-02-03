MLW’s Mister Saint Laurent Departs Company Amid Backstage Changes

According to PWInsider.com, MLW star Mister Saint Laurent (MSL), also known as Jared Saint Laurent, has left the company, both as an on-screen manager and in a behind-the-scenes role, due to several backstage changes that MLW is implementing.

The report also notes that MLW has made significant behind-the-scenes adjustments, including the return of Josef Samuel, the founder of the CONTRA Unit, who now serves as head of Talent Relations. Rick Bocchini has also returned to work in Talent Relations, reporting to Samuel.

Court Bauer continues to oversee the company’s creative direction, with Alex Greenfield also contributing to the creative team.

Nick Bonnano, who recently returned in a creative capacity, works as a producer and is responsible for overseeing promos and pre-taped segments.

These backstage changes come as the promotion is preparing for the return of MLW Fusion this year. MLW taped Battle Riot 2026 over the weekend, which will air on Thursday on BeIn Sports and the company’s official YouTube channel.

Laurent had been with MLW since its revival in 2017 and served as the COO. As a manager, he was part of the World Titan Federation stable.