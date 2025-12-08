MLW President Cesar Duran Teases Major Changes And New Signings For 2026

MLW President Cesar Duran, who was previously known as Dario Cueto in Lucha Underground, recently shared on his Twitter (X) account about new signings and fresh faces joining Major League Wrestling in 2026. Duran also mentioned that the company is preparing for something innovative next year, and fans will be surprised by what they have in store.

Duran wrote, “New signings. New faces. Familiar ones returning to collect old debts. @MLW is very busy… and very ambitious… as we prepare something new for 2026. Trust me… You will not be ready.”

MLW recently announced that it will be relocating its headquarters to Charleston, South Carolina.

The company’s next major pay-per-view event, Battle Riot VII, is scheduled for Thursday, January 29, 2026. It will take place at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida, featuring the signature Battle Riot match.